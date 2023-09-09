The coordinators and Working Committee of the Kiudang Festival 2022, were feted in a Appreciation Night Ceremony on 8th September night, which acts as an appreciation for their involvement in making the festival a success. The function was organised by the Kampung Kiudang and PadNunok Consultative Councils of Tutong District.

Handing over the certificates was Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, Member of the Legislative Council. Also present was Awang Haji Haizul Rizal bin Haji Yahya, Acting Tutong District Assistant Officer. The coordinators comprised government and private schools, government departments and private sectors, Non-Government Organisation, NGO and the Working Committee comprising the village youths and residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei