Appreciation Ceremony for Outstanding Students

The Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute yesterday morning held an Appreciation Ceremony for the Outstanding Secondary and Diploma of ‘Aliyah Qiraat’ Students for 2021/2022 session. The ceremony took place at the Institute.

Prizes were presented by Pengiran Haji Amiruddin bin Pengiran Haji Damit, the Institute’s principal. The ceremony aims to celebrate students who have succeeded in Al-Quran and Academic examinations as well as public examinations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei