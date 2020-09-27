​Up to 2020, the Ministry of Primary resources and Tourism as well as the departments under it has recorded a number of important achievements. These achievements are not only focused on the ministry’s achievements, but also those attained by officers and staff at every level who have poured their energy and service as well as ideas solely for the development of the ministry and country. Awang Abdul Halidi bin Mohd Salleh, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism voiced the matter during the Appreciation Ceremony and Presentation of Service Certificates to the ministry’s retirees.

Awang Abdul Halidi said that retirement is not the end for a person to contribute to society and the country. He also expressed his belief that the retirees will continue to advice and guide the new generation in particular youths either family members, relatives and acquaintances especially on shouldering as well as possible the duties and responsibilities entrusted upon them. Such guidance and advice is the best contribution that the retirees can provide.

45 retirees from the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and the departments under it, received appreciation certificates and souvenirs. The presentation was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Source: Radio Television Brunei