The Arabic Language Carnival can create a conducive Arabic language environment, to disseminate the importance of Arabic language as the language of Al-Qur'an, the language of worship, knowledge and civilization to society. Organised by Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA, in collaboration with the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, the carnival which was held for more than 2 months received encouraging response from the public. The carnival ended yesterday morning with an Appreciation Ceremony, Certificate and Prize Presentation held at UNISSA Auditorium Hall.

Certificates and prizes were presented by His Excellency Emad bin Abdul Aziz bin Saad Al Muhanna, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Brunei Darussalam. Also present was Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA. Such a carnival is also aimed at intensifying the use of Arabic Language in the country as well as realizing the idea of Zikir Nation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei