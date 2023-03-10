The Brunei Darussalam Nurses Association, PENJURU organised an Appreciation and Certificate Presentation Ceremony, 10th March afternoon. The function held in Kampung Kiulap was held as a show of appreciation towards the commitment and strong support of its members who took part in the march past during the 39th National Day celebration.

Certificates were presented by Datin Paduka Dayang Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, President of PENJURU. The function aimed to strengthen ties between members of the association at all levels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei