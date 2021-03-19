Brunei Darussalam has the highest rate of water consumption in the region. Therefore as a smart user, it is our responsibility to maintain the cleanliness of water sources, to adopt water saving techniques and be patient in facing water problems. These were among the contents of yesterday’s Friday Sermon, titled ‘Menghargai Nikmat Air’ or Appreciating the Blessing of Water.

In the sermon, the prayer leader reminded users to be alert and be cooperative in water usage and to reduce water wastage. Among the methods that can be implemented in reducing water wastage is to make an immediate report of water pipeline leakages to the relevant authority. The prayer leader also urged for everyone to appreciate the blessing of water, to adopt water saving techniques and to be patient in facing water problems such as temporary water supply cuts and discoloration in the water supply.

Source: Radio Television Brunei