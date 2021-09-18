The Minister of Health also explained that the Ministry of Health greatly appreciates the cooperation of all the positive cases that have provided support to the Government’s efforts in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak by voluntarily presenting themselves for isolation at the designated isolation centres.

The Minister added that the majority of cases have shown positive attitudes during their monitoring and treatment at the centres. For cases in Category 1 and Category 2 who mostly only require monitoring, they are advised to fill their free time as best as possible while also abiding all the instructions given.

Source: Radio Television Brunei