By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, it is hereby announced that His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to appoint Yang Mulia Assistant Commissioner of Police Sulaiman bin Alidin as Deputy Commissioner of Police, to replace Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Mohd. Jefri bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Hamid who has completed his service contract.

The date of appointment of the said officer is effective from Thursday, 11th of Jamadilawal, 1443 corresponding to 16th of December, 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei