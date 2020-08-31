​By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, it is hereby announced that His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to the appointment, transfer and confirmation of the following senior officers;

– Yang Mulia Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Md Hassan, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Politics), Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been promoted as the Permanent Secretary (Politics and International Organisations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

– Yang Mulia Dayang Hajah Norazlianah binti Haji Ibrahim, Deputy Permanent Secretary (International Oganisations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Politics), Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

– Yang Mulia Awang Haji Mohd Yusra bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Senior Special Duties Officer at the Ministry of Religious Affairs has been transferred and promoted as the Deputy Permanent Secretary (International Organisations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

-And, Yang Mulia Pengiran Haji Mohd Zain bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Razak, to be confirmed in his post as Deputy Permanent Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.

The date of appointment, transfer and confirmation of the said senior officers are effective from Monday, 12th of Muharram, 1442 corresponding to 31st of August, 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei