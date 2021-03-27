By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Prime Minister's Office hereby announces that His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to the appointment of Yang Mulia Awang Haji Asmawee bin Haji Muhammad, Deputy Director of Brunei Research at the Brunei Research Department has appointed as Director of Brunei Research at the Brunei Research Department, Prime Minister's Office.

The date of appointment of the said officer is effective from Saturday, the 13th of Sya'ban, 1442 corresponding to the 27th of March, 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei