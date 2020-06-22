​The MABIMS Centre for Al-Quran Studies and Dissemination, Ministry of Religious Affairs as the Brunei Darussalam Al-Quran Memorisation Tasmie’ Board Secretariat will organise the second Al-Quran Memorisation Tasmie’ test for 2020 starting next month.

Application forms can be obtained from the MABIMS Centre for Al-Quran Studies and Dissemination office at Block 2H, 8th Floor of the Ong Sum Ping Condominium Building. The test is open to the country’s citizens and permanent residents starting on Monday, the 22nd of June. Closing date for form submission is on Tuesday, the 14th of July 2020.

Form collection and submission will commenced at 8:30 until 11:30 in the morning and from 2 to 3:30 in the afternoon. For more information, contact the centre at 2237512 or 2233364.

Source: Radio Television Brunei