Antique Enhances Salt Production with P3.9-M Investment in Facilities

BUENAVISTA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Antique is advancing local salt production through a PHP3.9 million investment in equipment for shared service facilities (SSF). The initiative, aimed at boosting salt production, will benefit four local government units (LGUs) in Laua-an, Bugasong, Belison, and Patnongon. Mutya Eusores, the DTI Antique officer-in-charge and Provincial Director, shared these developments in a recent interview.

According to Philippines News Agency, the procurement includes various items such as stainless steel water pumps, cooking vats, cooling troughs, evaporating pans, and digital salinometers. These facilities were proposed by the LGUs to enhance production and ensure a stable salt supply in the province. The DTI's approval of this proposal came mid-year, and Eusores expressed hope for the equipment to be operational before year-end. Additionally, Eusores mentioned the ongoing monitoring of Noche Buena product prices, assuring consumers of adequate supply and stable pricing.