The results of the Higher Education Centralised Admission System, HECAS 2020 for the 1st round intake for the Public Higher Education Institutions, IPTA, namely Sultan Sharif Ali, Universiti Brunei Darussalam Islamic University, Politeknik Brunei and Universiti Teknologi Brunei for the Academic year 2020/2021 will be announced on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 8:30 in the morning. Applicants can log into their respective accounts to find out the status of their applications at the HECAS website, ‘hecas.moe.gov.bn’.

Applicants who are unsuccessful but fulfill the admission conditions set by IPTA and wishes to make an appeal, are given 3 working days to submit their appeal letter and relevant documents to the Admission Office at the relevant IPTA in the form of letters, e-mails or online Appeal Forms during office hours only. The title of the Appeal Letter or e-mail is, “APPEAL HECAS 2020 (1ST ROUND).” The last day to submit the appeal letter and relevant documents is on Monday, 15TH JUNE 2020 before 4:30 in the afternoon. The locations to submit the appeal letter is as on the screen.

Source: Radio Television Brunei