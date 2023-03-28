Anaqua Provides Platform for Intellectual Property Management to Fujitsu

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced that information and communications technology company Fujitsu has adopted Anaqua’s AQX platform to optimize the digital management of the company’s IP portfolios.

Anaqua will provide its AQX platform to Fujitsu to seamlessly connect and enhance global collaboration among R&D sites, IP departments, and outside counsel, bringing increased efficiency to the development of IP and management of the innovation lifecycle. AQX will also help empower Fujitsu in the timely execution of their global IP strategy through the establishment of a more data-driven approach to developing and maintaining an IP portfolio that best supports the broader business. In addition, through Anaqua’s cloud hosting services and commitment to security, certification processes, and compliance programming, the AQX platform will deliver a robust security environment for Fujitsu.

“We believe that the AQX IP management system, which is a global cloud service, will enable us to standardize and further enhance efficiency of IP operations, replacing our previous on-premise legacy system,” said Kanna Kimura, Director of the Cloud Services Management Department of the Digital System Platform Division of Fujitsu Limited.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “Anaqua will provide the best support for the management and protection of Fujitsu’s IP assets, which are critical in delivering the company’s goal of making a more sustainable world through the power of innovation.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

