Thailand, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anantara Vacation Club, Southeast Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme, has unveiled new web features to better meet the demands of travellers in the digital age. Through extensive development of in-house technology, Club Points Owners around the world may now enjoy greater flexibility, new package add-ons for stays, and an overall better user experience when planning their next holiday.

In July 2020, Anantara Vacation Club rolled out a new web-based PointsPay functionality that allows for the inclusion of holiday package add-ons when making online bookings. Previously only available by contacting Club Services directly, Club Points Owners can now choose to add daily breakfast inclusions, schedule private airport pick-up and drop-off, purchase resort credit, enjoy F&B special offers and more when making their booking via the Club website. With many international travel restrictions still in place, Club Points Owners with limited travel options now have more opportunities to make use of their points while further enhancing their stay.

With domestic travel beginning to resume in the wake of COVID19, Anantara Vacation Club has also recognized the necessity of providing booking flexibility, and has implemented new web features to ensure peace of mind for its valued Club Points Owners around the globe. From September onwards, all Club Points Owners have the ability to cancel or modify any existing booking that falls within the selected property’s cancellation policies. With just a few clicks, all registered web users can log-in, preview their existing bookings and modify their travel dates based on real-time availability.

These new features come on the heels of the launch of Anantara Vacation Club’s new home-grown cloud-based system, dubbed ECHO, which allows for the seamless management of all bookings and monitoring of points’ usage across multiple platforms.

“ECHO provides a stunning 360-degree overview of our guests and their travel patterns.” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer at Anantara Vacation Club. “In addition to the ability to provide real-time communications and room availability to our Club Points Owners, we are now able to closely monitor their travel behaviours, pick up on new trends, and quickly create personalized campaigns that meet their evolving needs. With international travel currently on hold, this has been essential to our continued success. So far, we have been able to launch a wide variety of domestic travel campaigns, and have been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.”

As 2020 draws to close, Anantara Vacation Club will continue to advance innovations in technology that better service Club Points Owners worldwide and facilitate the authentic travel experiences that keep them coming back for more. Development is also underway for the creation of an Anantara Vacation Club app for IOS and Android, with further details to be released later this year.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Anantara Vacation Club is Southeast Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme. It was launched in 2010 by Minor International PCL, the owner of Minor Hotels. The Club offers a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand and provides Club Points Owners and their guests with the opportunity to explore top holiday destinations. Club Points Owners’ travel opportunities are further enhanced through the use of the flexible Club Escapes and Global Traveller programmes, which provide access to hundreds of partner resorts and hotels internationally.

For more information, please visit www. anantaravacationclub.com, or follow Anantara Vacation Club’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of over 76,000 rooms across more than 530 hotels, resorts and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands. Today, Minor Hotels’ hotel and spa portfolio spans across 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas. In addition, Minor Hotels also operates mixed-use business including shopping plazas & entertainment, residential properties, and a points-based vacation club. For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

Attachments

Andrew Schiff Anantara Vacation Club - Southeast Asia +66 (0) 2365 7500 ext. 5806 aschiff@anantaraclub.com Cathy Shao Anantara Vacation Club - Greater China Region +86 21 2308 7726 cshao@anantaraclub.com