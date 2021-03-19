​The An-Nur Harapan Fun Fair is an opportunity for the public and other organisations to come together to show their support towards An-Nur Harapan’s long-term mission and vision to empower youth to become independent and be true contributing members of society.

The event was officiated yesterday morning by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Various activities are held including food and beverage sales. The fun fair is open to the public until this Sunday, from 4 in the afternoon to 9 in the evening. Tickets are available at the entrance of the fun fair.

Source: Radio Television Brunei