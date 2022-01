A local man was detained by the Marine Police personnel, Royal Brunei Police Force at Sungai Kupang water in Brunei Muara District for possessing contraband.

The 46-year-old suspect was apprehended after inspection carried out on his boat found a drug paraphernalia inside his shoulder bag. The suspect and evidence as well as the boat were brought to the Marine Police for inspection and handed over to Narcotic Control Bureau for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei