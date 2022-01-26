Amlan’s growing global investment in R&D and technical expertise in key global regions delivers next-generation mineral-based feed additive technologies.

Already offering proven feed additives for global poultry and livestock production, Amlan introduces new natural, mineral-based feed additives for the US market to meet growing consumer demands for higher-quality animal protein raised without antibiotics.

Emerging technologies for poultry and swine production optimize gut health in animals, support intestinal strength and encourage an animal’s innate response to disease pressures in a natural way.

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advancements in natural feed additives are transforming animal protein production by providing proven and reliable products to improve the sustainability of poultry and livestock production and meet growing consumer demand for cleaner food. This week at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), an annual international event showcasing the latest technology used in the production and processing of poultry, Amlan International introduced next-generation natural mineral-based feed additives for producers and vertical integrators in the United States while showcasing its growing investment in R&D and technical support in key global markets.

“As the use of antibiotics in livestock production comes under increased scrutiny, the poultry industry has to act. More producers are under pressure to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed, which makes gut health in animals more important than ever,” says Dan Jaffee, President & General Manager of Amlan, President & CEO of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a global leader in sorbent technologies.

“At IPPE this week, we’re showcasing our investment in next-generation technology of natural mineral-based feed additives that are supportive of normal animal gut health and immunity, without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemical additives. These attributes meet consumer’s demand for cleaner food while reducing the inputs needed to raise production animals. These factors work together synergistically to decrease the cost and environmental impact of poultry and livestock production,” says Dr. Wade Robey, Amlan Vice President, Marketing and Product Development.

Amlan already has a strong track record with its natural feed additives such as Varium® for poultry and NeoPrime® for swine in key international markets, including Latin America, Southeast Asia and China. New Amlan products launched in the United States and showcased this week at IPPE are helping to address the sustainability of animal production with natural feed additives that support intestinal health, animal welfare and economic performance in poultry and swine. They include Sorbiam™, a single ingredient feed additive for optimizing gut health; Ambio™-P and Ambio™-S, naturally formulated to support intestinal strength in poultry and swine, respectively; AmSure,™ for supporting optimal intestinal health, animal welfare and economic performance; and Enterotec,™a formulation based on natural phytochemicals that supports normal intestinal integrity and function as chemical and ionophore compounds are removed from animal diets.

The natural feed additives are formulated to have strong synergy with each other without the use of in-feed antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs). The synergistic blends of the mineral with other feed additives further support normal gut function and digestive processes.

Designed and Made with the World in Mind

As the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, a leader in sorbent mineral technology, Amlan leverages Oil-Dri’s mineral science expertise to develop proprietary, mineral-based feed additives. Amlan products are based on its natural mineral ingredient that undergoes thermal processing, without the use of harmful chemicals, specifically tailored for each of its products.

“Because Amlan and Oil-Dri are vertically integrated, the company controls the quality, reliability and safety of the mineral — from mine to feed,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales for Amlan. “This is accomplished by following sustainable mining practices and using natural ingredients in our feed additive products.”

Investing in the Future

Looking to 2022, Amlan is poised for tremendous growth opportunities with its mineral-based animal health solutions. At Amlan’s Innovation Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois, USA, which houses the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology, the company’s Life Sciences team is focused on delivering the next evolution in natural, non-pharmaceutical feed additives for supporting normal intestinal function in poultry and livestock. The research facility was expanded in 2019 to support the recent growth of the company’s Life Sciences initiatives.

Amlan has also invested in expanding capabilities in key markets to support livestock producers and integrators. One example is in China, where Amlan recently expanded capabilities of its three logistics and supply centers, located strategically within the country, to quickly adjust to shifting product demands.

“Technology is only as good as the people who bring and support the solutions with our customers, ensuring long-term value and productivity,” says Kao. “Over the past two years, we have significantly grown our team of technical, sales and marketing professionals in key markets in Southeast Asia, China, Latin America and the United States to help customers succeed with our natural, mineral-based feed additives. An integral part of our commitment to our customers is to provide a professional staff with expertise to help them maximize their operations while meeting the high standards throughout the food chain.”

At IPPE this week, TECHTalks and oral abstract educational presentations by renowned poultry industry and Amlan experts are outlining new research and solutions for tackling poultry industry challenges. Following IPPE, information shared will be available at www.amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

