Amlan International to Showcase Natural Mineral Technology at International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE)

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, is pleased to announce its participation in the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) January 24-26, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Attendees will learn more about the latest in feed technology for animal protein producers that optimize gut health through three exciting TECHTalks, a new product showcase featuring Phylox®, and two poster presentations during the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF). Amlan is also proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the IPPE Media Center. Amlan looks forward to welcoming a global audience of animal production professionals and sharing more about its range of products with attendees, media and other exhibitors at its booth, B5453.

Last year at IPPE, Amlan expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Phylox (available in select international markets). Phylox is a research-backed, natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs that supports gut health naturally thus improving productivity and, in turn, driving producers’ profits. This year, Phylox will be highlighted during the expo’s new product showcase. Attendees can watch a video presentation to learn more about the company’s latest innovation.

“We look forward to speaking with producers about how Phylox, a bioactive blend of antiprotozoal phytochemicals with multiple modes of action, decreases the negative production and health effects of coccidiosis,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri, and President, Amlan International. “Phylox is natural and can be used in “no antibiotics ever” (NAE) programs, has no withdrawal requirements, and can be fed in combination with anticoccidial vaccines preventing disease breakthrough.”

“We are excited about the success of our North American portfolio, which includes Sorbiam and Enterotec . The industry reaction to these products created to optimize animal gut health has been tremendous,” according to Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas. “Working with our key customers, our products continue to demonstrate the efficacy of our mineral-based feed additives.”

Attendees can learn more about the latest in protein and feed technology presented during TECHTalks.

On Tuesday, January 24:

Dr. Marc Herpfer, VP, New Technologies, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, will present “Natural Mineral Technology as an Alternative to AGPs” in B Hall, Booth B8675 at 11:00 a.m.

Dr. Josh Payne, Dir. Technical Service, Poultry Guard, will present “Best Management Practices and Utilization of Clay-Based Litter Amendment for pH and Ammonia Control” in B Hall, Booth B3646 at 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, January 25:

Mike Donohue, VP, Agri Stats, Inc. will present “The Importance of 1%, The Effect of Efficiency on Sustainability and Economic Value” in B Hall, Booth B3646 at 10:00 a.m.

“TECHTalks are an excellent way for us to provide valuable information on specific technical challenges the industry is facing,” says Dr. Aldo Rossi, Vice President, Innovation and Technical Service. “We are proud of our high-quality and efficacious mineral-based feed additives for poultry and livestock, and how they can improve the quality of animal protein. We look forward to sharing our solutions with producers.”

During the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF) on January 23, Amlan experts will present two posters, selected by IPSF, detailing research designed to support optimal poultry intestinal health and bring the latest production technology to producers. The presentations will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Feeding Varium ® produces growth performance similar to feeding an antibiotic on-farm, by Dr. Sara (LeAnn) Johnston, Technical Service Manager, Amlan International

produces growth performance similar to feeding an antibiotic on-farm, by Dr. Sara (LeAnn) Johnston, Technical Service Manager, Amlan International A natural coccidiostat, Phylox Feed, improves performance, intestinal lesion scores, and fecal oocyst shedding of Eimeria-infected broilers, Dr. San (Chris) Ching, Senior Research Manager, Amlan International.

Amlan is continuing to proudly celebrate its 15th anniversary of providing natural mineral-based feed additives to the industry. The Amlan brand was introduced into the feed-additive market in 2007. Vertical integration allows Amlan to leverage Oil-Dri’s mineral science expertise to develop novel, natural feed additives. Oil-Dri launched its first mineral-based product, an industrial floor absorbent, in 1941, and since then has mined and processed a range of unique minerals for many applications. Oil-Dri has been active in the animal health market since the 1980s, with products that assist feed flowability and pellet binding.

“As the proud exclusive sponsor of the IPPE Media Center, Amlan looks forward to building relationships with media from around the world,” says Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B. “We hope media professionals will visit the Media Center to work, network and visit with our experts about Amlan’s unique and exciting mineral technology.”

