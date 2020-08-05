Amlan International has named Dr. Kreangkrai “Pong” Sangthongdang as Thailand Country Manager, leading local business development efforts

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan International has named Dr. Kreangkrai “Pong” Sangthongdang as Thailand Country Manager, leading local business development efforts. Amlan International is a subsidiary of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a leading manufacturer of sorbent minerals.

Sangthongdang brings more than 22 years of experience in the feed industry, focused on animal health medicine and feed additives for poultry and swine. Previously, Dr. Pong held leadership roles in marketing and business development at Intervet (MSD) and Ceva Animal Health. Most recently, he was Business Development Director at Diamond V where he successfully positioned their gut health products with key customer accounts. Sangthongdang earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Chulalongkorn University and has a Master in Business Administration from Kasetsart University, with a major in Marketing.

Dr. Pong will further strengthen Amlan’s position in a market that is leading in livestock production technology and value exports among its neighboring countries in Asia. Sangthongdang will lead Amlan’s strategic efforts from Bangkok.

“We are excited to grow our team in Thailand and welcome Dr. Pong’s leadership and experience to Amlan International,” says Flemming L. Mahs, President of Amlan International. “Amlan has made a significant investment to grow this important market. This momentum will spark new, innovative solutions for animal protein producers worldwide.”

Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” is a global leader in proven solutions that improve the intestinal health and productivity of livestock. Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. Product availability may vary by country.

