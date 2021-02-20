The ‘Aming Gunawan’ Food Festival provides an opportunity for Micro, Small and Medium entrepreneurs, MSMEs to continue to be active in the food and beverage industry. Organised by AIZ Management with the support of ATHA Sendirian Berhad, the festival was officiated at Annajat Complex in Bandar Seri Begawan, 19th February night.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The festival is open to the public until the 21st February, from 10 in the morning to 10 at night. Visitors are reminded to bring their own recyclable items such as straws, cutleries and recycle bags to maintain cleanliness.

Source: Radio Television Brunei