American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s ESS Division Launches European Presence

Entry into the European market marked with the hiring of UK-based staff and the company’s first appearance at “The smarter E Europe” (Intersolar) exhibition

MUNICH, Germany, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, just ahead of The smarter E Europe exhibition, American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s Energy Storage Solutions division (ABS ESS; exhibitor booth B2.476), manufacturer of the ultra-high-density TeraStor battery energy storage platform, announced their strategic entry into the European market to deliver BESS solutions that excel in reliability, density and architected safety features.

The company has received a great deal of industry attention since they announced their work on the TeraStor architecture in August of 2022. Since that time, the company has built capacity to deploy more than 30 GWh of their cutting-edge product over the next three years.

“ABS ESS has made significant investments in its manufacturing and business infrastructure to be ready to deploy more than 30 GWh worldwide over the next three years,” said Bud Collins General Manager and Head of ABS ESS. “We are building a safe and reliable BESS system that is unmatched in total lifetime value. We look forward to introducing it to the European market this week.”

To provide focused attention to customers in the region, ABS ESS has hired Brian Watson as Vice President, Sales – ESS for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With extensive experience with many well-respected companies in technology and the energy industry, Watson will drive the company’s expansion in the European market. “ABS ESS is entering Europe at the perfect time. Demand for ultra-high-density energy storage is high because Europe is taking significant steps to transition to more renewable energy. The TeraStor will be an especially important part of this,” Watson explained.

For more information on American Battery Solutions’ Energy Storage Division and the 7.2 MWh (600MWh/acre) TeraStor , please visit booth B2.476 at “The smarter E Europe” exhibition or https://www. americanbatterysolutions.com/ ess/ess-home.

About American Battery Solutions’ Energy Storage Solutions Division

American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s Energy Storage Solutions division is a pioneering provider of advanced energy storage solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures cutting-edge systems, empowering customers to harness the full potential of renewable energy and optimize energy management. With a steadfast commitment to value, reliability, sustainability and innovation, the ABS ESS team of industry veterans aims to revolutionize the energy storage landscape.

