​In conjunction with the World Amateur Radio Day, the Brunei Darussalam Amateur Radio Association, BDARA launched a special event yesterday morning at the residence of BDARA secretary at Rimba National Housing Scheme.

The special event was launched by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon, Member of the Legislative Council. This year, the International Amateur Radio Union, IARU celebrated its 96th anniversary. The World Amateur Radio Day theme ‘Home But Never Alone’ is inline with the global situation that is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic. However, BDARA continues to actively collaborate with amateur radios in developed nations for digital communication, and at the same time support and making the Wawasan Brunei 2035 a success.

Source: Radio Television Brunei