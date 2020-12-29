The practise of giving alms is required in Islam and is a noble behaviour. In conjunction with the 38th anniversary of the Tutong District Association of New Converts, PESATU, a function was held to distribute alms in the form of clothing. The function was held at Kampung Lubok Pulau, yesterday morning.

The handover of the clothing contributions to the new converts was officiated by Orang Kaya Maha Bijaya Awang Haji Othman bin Uking, Advisor of PESATU. Dayang Hajah Rohaidah Anizah binti Mohd Kamsani, General Secretary of PESATU explained that apart from instilling the habit of helping one another, it is also to share sustenance towards helping the less fortunate in the country. Various sales were also held.

Source: Radio Television Brunei