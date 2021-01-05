The religious school students nationwide also began their first day yesterday. Almost 31 thousand students began their religious schooling for morning and afternoon sessions.

In the Brunei Muara District, almost 22 thousand students began their studies yesterday. While in the Belait District, more than 4 thousand students began their religious school. In the Tutong District recorded more than 3 thousand 2 Hundred 8 students and Six Hundred and Forty One students in the Temburong District. Various initiatives and preparations have been made by the teachers to welcome the students. The schools continue to comply with the measures and regulations stipulated by the Ministry of Health. Face mask is encouraged to be worn while at school.

During RTB's observation at Pengiran Anak Puteri Mutawakillah Hayatul Bolkiah Religious School in Kampung Serusop; Pengiran Anak Puteri Norain religious School in the Tutong District and Pengiran Muda Mohammed Bolkiah Religious School in Temburong District, the students hope to achieve their target in learning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei