To date, almost 200 COVID-19 patients and close contacts are ordered to wear the special bracelet. The Minister of Health stated the number during the question answer session with the media.

The Minister then explained that the bracelet will only be removed after the quarantine order ends whether through video call or the Ministry of Health visited the patient’s and close contact’s resident. If found not wearing the bracelet they will be imposed with compound.

Source: Radio Television Brunei