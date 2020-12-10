The well-being and welfare of the poor and destitute has always received care and attention from government agencies in the country, which includes providing a comfortable and safe place to live. A foundation laying ceremony was held yesterday morning for two recipients, Dayang Fatimah binti Bini and Awang Draman bin Mail in Kampung Lumapas ‘B’.

Present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Acting Minister Of Religious Affairs as The Acting Yang Di-Pertua Of The Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB. The housing assistance for Dayang Fatimah binti Bini, aged 80, worth $85,634.00. While the housing assistance for Awang Draman bin Mail, aged 68, worth $77,051.50. Expenditure for the construction of these houses is fully allocated from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council tithe Fund. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei