30 cartons of alcoholic drinks of various brands were found stored and covered with a canvas cloth at the back of a 4-wheel drive vehicle detained by the Royal Brunei Police Force at Kilometre 16 of Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Bridge.

The finding was the result of intelligence information shared and immediate action taken by the personnel of Bangar Police Station leading to the detainment of the vehicle. The driver and passenger were taken to the Bangar Police Station and investigations found that the driver was a 37-year-old local man, while the passenger was a 43-year-old permanent resident. The driver and passenger as well as the seized items were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei