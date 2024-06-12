Albay Officials Urge Unity and Vigilance in Independence Day Celebrations

Legazpi City — During the 126th Independence Day celebration at Peñaranda Park, local leaders called on the people of Albay to maintain their freedom through hard work, unity, and vigilance against corruption and abuse. The event also coincided with Legazpi City’s 65th cityhood anniversary.

According to Philippines News Agency, the observance of Independence Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by ancestors to secure national freedom. He emphasized that modern challenges such as poverty, injustice, and inequality require a continued fight for freedom, urging citizens to integrate the welfare of the people in their daily decisions and actions. "Right now, our fight is not only for freedom from oppressors but freedom from poverty, injustice, inequality, and the desire to have a better future for every citizen," Delos Santos stated in his speech.

Albay Governor Edcel Grex Lagman highlighted the importance of embodying the spirit and values of the ancestors through ongoing efforts to uphold rights and strive for a prosperous nation. Meanwhile, Legazpi Mayor Geraldine Rosal reflected on the historical significance of Independence Day, especially recognizing the heroism of Bicolanos. She emphasized the importance of unity and mutual support, especially in challenging times, to honor the sacrifices of the past.

The day began with a Holy Mass at St. Gregory Cathedral, followed by a parade featuring units from the Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard. Mayor Rosal, alongside officers from the Philippine Navy, also led a wreath-laying ceremony at the Legazpi City marker within the City Hall compound.