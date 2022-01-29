120 people are taking part in the Al-Kahfi Programme with Daie Youth. Organised by the Youth Da’ie Volunteer Body Committee under the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat, Islamic Da’wah Centrel, the programme is held every Friday with the aim to instil love towards reading Al-Quran through mass tilawah and tadabbur or interpretation.

The programme was launched with the reading of the first 10 verses of Surah Al-Kahfi by Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. Meanwhile, tadabbur session from verse 1 to 10 of Surah Al-Kahfi was presented by Dayang Siti Juhaidah binti Haji Bujang, Religious Officer of the Islamic Da’wah Centre, who also explained on the benefits of the said surah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei