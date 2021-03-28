The Akademi Da’wah Seminar is intended to present exemplary youths in an inclusive way, showing them as young people with a vision who strive to serve others in various fields and aspects to achieve happiness in this world and the Hereafter. The seminar was organised by Akademi Da’wah 3.0 in collaboration with the Youth Religious Programme of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. It took place at Multaqa Hall, Ministry of religious Affairs.

The function was attended by Awang Abd Aziz bin Haji Abd Kahar, Acting Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. The main activity was the Premier Talk titled ‘Kita Belia Bermanfaat’ which called on youths to strive as people who benefit others in this world and the Hereafter. The talk also touched on stories of excellent youths in the era of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

Also held was ‘YouTalk: Pesan Asatizah & Belia Brunei’ with the concept of ‘TedTalk Santai’ which adapted optimism that all people have good values and do not neglect religious values and practice. One hundred youths comprising students from secondary schools, Sixth Form Centres, Institutes of Higher Learning, youths under the Youth Religious Programme and the public participated in the seminar.

Source: Radio Television Brunei