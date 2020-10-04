​In an effort to ensure the well-being of the converts continues to be guaranteed, the Islamic Da’wah Centre through the Mualaf Development Division in collaboration with the Tutong District Da’wah Unit yesterday morning held an Assistance Handover Ceremony. The ceremony took place at Kampung Kuala Ungar, Jalan Benutan, Tutong District.

The handing over of aid in the form of an electric generator engine to Awang Abdul Rashid bin Abdullah Duri @ Rachit bin Duri was presented by Awang Abd Aziz bin Haji Abd Kahar, Assistant Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. It is one of the caring efforts and initiatives of the Islamic Da’wah Centre to the new converts to help those who are less able to live in more comfortable life. Is is also help to improve the quality of life and comfort of the new converts as well as one of the methods in conveying the message by showing a sense of responsibility and concern of the Islamic Da’wah Centre to those in need.

Source: Radio Television Brunei