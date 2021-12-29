Victims of a house collapse incident in Kampung Pandai Besi A, Brunei Muara District received financial assistance through the allocation of the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The handing over of the financial aid was held at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The aid was presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports to Dayang Jokiah binti Haji Dollah and Dayang Norhayati binti Mohd Zain. The aid is to alleviate the victim's difficulties in continuing their daily lives.

Source: Radio Television Brunei