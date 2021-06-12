In the afternoon session, another presentation was held titled ‘The Role of Livestock Industry in Supporting Food Security For Livestock Commodities.’ The presentation underlined the agriculture sector plays a role in ensuring adequate food supply in the country through significant industries namely Paddy Industry, Livestock, Crops and Agri-Food. Dayang Hajah Dahliana binti Haji Aliakbar, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism stated that cooperation between the government and entrepreneurs in ensuring production has increased and meet the country’s supply to help ensure food security in facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 400 people comprising entrepreneurs, farmers in agricultural sector and students from educational institutions related to the agriculture sector attended the event. Among the main objectives of the conference is to disseminate the importance of increasing the yield and productivity of the agriculture sector to the country’s farmers and entrepreneurs towards contributing to economic growth, especially through the introduction of modern agricultural technologies and techniques. The conference also acts as a platform to enhance the role of stakeholders, public and private agencies, in contributing towards agriculture sector development in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei