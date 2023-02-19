Agriculture and Halal Science Sector ensuring Food Security

The Halalalan Thayyiban Research Centre, PPHT and Faculty of Agriculture at the Sultan Shari Ali Islamic University, UNISSA has successfully providing the best impact by making UNISSA, an Islamic university in the region that emphasizes the integration of the agricultural sector and halal science in the teaching of Islam for the nation's survival. The PPHT and Faculty Programmes that are being carried out at the Sinaut Campus, UNISSA are intended to produce graduates who are highly educated, skilled and successful in line with the Wawasan Brunei 2035. In line with this year's National Day Celebration, "Menjayakan Wawasan Negara", last night's bulletin highlights UNISSA's efforts towards producing highly skilled and more 'Industry-Ready' undergraduates.

The establishment of the Halalalan Thayyiban Research Centre more than 7 years ago in line with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's aspiration, to make the country a Global Halal HUB, prepares the undergraduates who join the programme at the centre the necessary skills in the 21st century. Pengiran Doctor Hajah Norkhairiah Binti Pengiran Haji Hashim, Director of Halalan Thaiyyiban Research Centre, UNISSA in an interview said that the centre has a major role and responsibility to formulate strategies as well as carry out action plans and ensure that the steps taken especially in the implementation of the academic programme can give the best impact towards making the Wawasan Negara 2035 a success. Most importantly, PPHT equips students with the knowledge of halal Tayyiban education with a source from Al Quran and the hadith of Rasulullah Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam' in preserving the maqasid syariah including striving to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

More than 300 undergraduates are joining the Halal Science programme at the Halalan Thayyiban Research Centre which prepares and trains its undergraduates with knowledge related to the halal industry in addition to relevant courses including halal principles, business and halal product marketing strategies.

Meanwhile, in support of the Government's desire to encourage youth involvement in various economic activities, the UNISSA's Faculty of Agriculture prepares undergraduates with scientific knowledge of agriculture and entrepreneurship so that they can later venture into the agricultural industry by emphasizing the importance of Maqasid Syariah.

More than 30 undergraduates are pursuing programmes at the Faculty of Agriculture in UNISSA including agribusiness and agrotechnology programmes as well as agribusiness and agricultural science programmes which are intended to help improve the agricultural sector in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei