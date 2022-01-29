The Islamic Da’wah Centre continued to strive in providing lifelong learning to make sure all that all Mualaf or new converts in the country receive continuous religious guidance, such as the Advanced Guidance Scheme. The scheme aimed to assist Mualaf in learning and understanding the basic teachings of Islam, apart from practising the said teachings and getting accustomed to live the Islamic way of life.

In Temburong District, 17 people have embraced Islam throughout 2021. Through the said scheme, new converts took part in courses such as the 10-day introduction course as a basis in understanding Islam. A Religious Development Officer explained such lifelong learning process can help to further propagate the teachings of Islam to others.

Source: Radio Television Brunei