One health product and two cosmetic products, which have been tested by the Laboratory of Pharmacy Section, Department of Scientific Services, Ministry of Health are found to be adulterated with undeclared, potent western medicine.

In its press release, the Ministry of Health informed the products are Majun Resdung, manufactured by CT Aleys and adulterated with Dexamethasone; Fairy Skin Glowing Facial Set, Glowing Facial Toner, manufactured from the Philippines and adulterated with Hydroquinone and Skin Magical Rejuvenating Set 1, Rejuvenating Cream, manufactured from the Philippines, which is adulterated with Hydroquinone. The adulterant found in this product can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them. The Ministry of Health has not issued any approval for the importation for the sale of these products and Cosmetic Notification Acknowledgement Letter for the sale of the rest of affected products. Following these findings, the products are not allowed to be imported and sold in Brunei Darussalam. The public can make a report to the Compliance and Licensing Section if any of these products are still available on the country’s market.

For further information, contact the Compliance and Licensing Section at 2393298, extension 208; send an e-mail to ‘pharmacy.enforcement@moh.gov.bn’; go directly to 1st Floor, Compliance and Licensing Section, Department of Pharmaceutical Services’ Building, Kampung Madaras, Mukim Gadong A; or call Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei