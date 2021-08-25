3 cosmetic products were found to be adulterated with undeclared, potent western medicine, following testings conducted by the Department of Scientific Services, Ministry of Health.

Ageless Beauty Rejuvenating Set – Rejuvenating Toner; Ageless Beauty Rejuvenating Set – Rejuvenating Cream; and LS 3 in 1 Renewal Treatment Set Whitening Cream. The adulterant found in these products can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them. The Ministry of Health has not issued any approval for the importation for the sale of these products or Cosmetic Notification Acknowledgement Letter for the sale of the rest of affected products. Following these findings, the products are not allowed to be imported and sold in Brunei Darussalam.

Members of the public involved in the retail of these products including online retail are hereby reminded that it is an offence under the Poisons Act 1956 to sell any product containing any substance controlled under the said Act. The penalty for such an offence upon conviction, is a fine of 8 thousand dollars or six months’ imprisonment. Furthermore, if a person commits an Act that amounts to such a degree of negligence so as to endanger or be likely to endanger human life, they guilty of an offence which carries a penalty of a fine of 16 thousand dollars and 12 months’ imprisonment.

For more information, contact the Compliance and Licensing Section at 239 3298 extension 208; or email to ‘pharmacy.enforcement@moh.gov.bn’, or visit the Compliance and Licensing Section, Department of Pharmaceutical Services’ Building, in Kampung Madaras or call Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei