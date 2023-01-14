Admission of New Secondary Students

With the admission of new students into the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Al-Quran Tahfiz Institute, the Tahfiz Institute will be more creative and innovative in playing its role in attracting more students who are interested in Al-Quran memorisation and can continue to contribute to Brunei Darussalam's aspiration to become a Zikir Nation and together play a role in achieving Wawasan Brunei 2035. The Director of the Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs stated the matter at the reception for new students of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Al-Quran Tahfiz Institute.

Awang Haji Shamshol bin Haji Omar added the confidence of parents in enrolling their children at the institute has proven the success of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Al-Quran Tahfiz Institute itself, especially in producing more huffaz in the country.

79 students including 35 boys were admitted to the Institute to study at the secondary level. The ceremony continued with the handing over of Mushaf Al-Quran to new students. Earlier, the Ta'aruf week programme for new students was held including the Quran Memorisation Workshop and the Motivation and Leadership Camp.

Source: Radio Television Brunei