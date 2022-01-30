UBD’s 33rd Convocation Ceremony was held by adhering to the Ministry of Health’s Standard Operating Procedure, SOP as the country is still in the early endemic phase.

To ensure the smooth running of the event, parents, guardians and staff were required to undergo body temperature checks, scan the BruHealth QR code and use hand sanitisers. As early as 6 in the morning, graduates, parents and guardians took the Antigen Rapid Test, ART at 5 designated locations, while on duty staff also carried out ART. Regulations set by the Ministry of Health such as wearing face mask and physical distancing remained in place.

Source: Radio Television Brunei