Parents expressed their pride and joy for the graduates who have completed their studies despite the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 9th UTB Convocation Ceremony was held adhering to the Ministry of Health’s Standard Operating Procedure, SOP as the country is still in the early endemic phase. Body temperature checks and scanning the BruHealth QR Code has become the new normals upon entering a premise or building. Parents, guardians and students also took the Antigen Rapid Test or ART prior to the ceremony. Stickers were distributed to them after obtaining a negative ART result.

Source: Radio Television Brunei