​By taking into account the situation of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam which is currently under control, with the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health also shared on the additional reduction of the social distancing measures commencing Monday, 15th of June 2020. These include commencing the new activities to level one for the senior citizen activity centre, museum, gallery and library as well as internet cafe and allowing the activities to be escalated from level one to level two such as mosques, suraus, and religious halls, driving school, gyms and fitness centres, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, golf course, restaurant, cafe and food courts as well as markets. The Minister of Health also explained on the regulations of social distancing de-escalation measures for other activities.

For activities to be escalated from Level 1 to Level 2 are Mosques, surau and religious halls will be opened to perform for Friday Prayers and Five daily prayers which is only to perform the Prayers only. This includes for all surau at shopping complex and other respective suraus, commencing on Dawn prayer, Monday, 23rd of Syawal 1441 Hijrah corresponding to 15th of June 2020. The guidelines to perform the Friday Prayers are similar to previously announced. However, for the Five daily prayers, each congregant must scan the QR Code every time they enter the mosques. The implementation for conducting Friday prayers and Five daily prayers are;

– Social and physical distancing, using the BruHealth App and scanning the QR Code.

– Temperature checks before entering the mosque will be implemented and each congregant are advised to use face masks, as well as to bring their own prayer mat and to sanitise their hands before entering the mosque.

– Women and children under the age of 15 years old are still restricted to attend Friday Prayers but they are allowed to participate in the Five daily prayers.

– For the Five daily prayers at mosques, surau and religious halls nationwide, each individuals who have a Yellow code will be allowed to enter.

Source: Radio Television Brunei