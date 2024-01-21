Adamson University Secures 11th Victory in UAAP Boys’ Basketball Against DLSZ

MANILA: In a decisive match at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, Adamson University's Baby Falcons triumphed over De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ) with a score of 74-59, marking their 11th win in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament on Sunday. This victory solidifies Adamson's position as the league leader.

According to Philippines News Agency, Justine Garcia and JC Bonzalida were instrumental in the Baby Falcons' victory, each scoring 14 points. The win brings their impressive season record to 11-1. Garcia also made significant contributions across the board with five rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Bonzalida was equally effective, securing 13 rebounds for the team. Vince Reyes added to the team's score with 11 points and three rebounds.

Despite their efforts, DLSZ faced a challenging game with Maco Dabao scoring 26 points and Waki Espina contributing 25 points and six rebounds, yet they couldn't overcome Adamson's defense. This loss marks DLSZ's ninth in 12 games this season.

In other league games, National University-Nazareth School achieved a commanding victory over the University of the Philippines Integrated School, with a final score of 90-65. Nigerian player Collins Akowe, a frontrunner in the Most Valuable Player race, led the Bullpups with 19 points and 20 rebounds, aiding their climb to a 10-2 record. Migs Palanca and Francis Herrera also made notable contributions with 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Far Eastern University-Diliman edged out Ateneo in a close match, finishing 67-65, thereby improving their record to 7-5. Key player Swybe Miranda delivered an impressive performance with 18 points, nine assists, and two steals. Kris Porter stood out for the Blue Eaglets with 21 points and 18 rebounds, despite their loss.

The day concluded with the University of the East securing a narrow victory over the University of Santo Tomas, 76-73. This win elevates their season record to 5-7, tying them with FEU-D.