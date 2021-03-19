​In conjunction with the 37th National Day Celebration, Kampung Tanjung Bunut, Mukim Kilanas Consultative Council organised the Taman Miaji Fishing Challenge 2021, Flora and Fauna Photography Competition, and Coloring and Painting Contest for kids. The event was held at Taman Miaji, Kampung Tanjung Bunut.

The Flora and Fauna Photography Competition was held earlier for its participants to snap photos while trekking at the area of Taman Miaji to enable judgements to be carried out in detail. The event will resume this Sunday with the Fishing Challenge.

Source: Radio Television Brunei