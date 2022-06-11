In conjunction with Brunei MYCE 2022, the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry, AITI has organised several activities including 'Code for Fun', to support the development programme through practical learning for Years 7 and 8 students.

The 2-day activity which ended today was hoped to be able to instil the participant's interest in ICT. While 'The Brunei Content Festival' was organised to promote television contents, local broadcast and provide recognition to content creator, producer, director, film maker and local talents.

Meanwhile, the Digital Cheque Class activities for senior citizens highlighted the basics of ICT including online payments in e-commerce, as well as the use of social media applications.

Source: Radio Television Brunei