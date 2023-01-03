Active Weather Forecast until This Sunday

Brunei Darussalam is currently still in the first phase of the Northeast Monsoon, where generally unsettled weather conditions with showers or thunderstorms, which can be heavy at times, are expected especially during the night until early morning.

Weather condition over the country is forecast to be active starting tonight, 3rd of January 2023 until Sunday, 8th of January. This is due to the influence of Northeasterly wind surge and the formation of low pressure system over the region. This led to unstable and moist atmospheric condition which is favourable for the development of rain clouds. The influence of the low pressure system could also bring about windy conditions which can be gusty at times, especially during the crossing of showers. Showers, heavy and thundery at times, are expected with wind speed that may reach up to 40 kilometres per hour during or near heavy showers. Members of the public are advised to be up to date with the latest weather forecast, advisory and warning issued by the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department, and take necessary actions to ensure safety.

Source: Radio Television Brunei