Active Weather Condition Forecasted until Monday

​Brunei Darussalam is currently towards the end of Inter-Monsoon period. During the Inter-Monsoon period, the weather is generally fair in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms occur mainly over the inland during the afternoon, and propagate towards coastal and sea areas at night and at times prolonged to early morning of the following day.

Weather condition over Brunei Darussalam is forecasted to be active, started on 26th until Monday, 28th of November. This condition is due to the influence of low pressure areas over our region, which enhances the development of rain clouds and thus increases rainfall activity in the country. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kilometres per hour during or near heavy showers or thunderstorms. Meanwhile, over the Brunei Waters, sea state condition is at slight state of below 1 metre. Latest weather information can be obtained as stated on the screen.

Source: Radio Television Brunei