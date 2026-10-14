WUHU, China, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From October 18 to 24, LEPAS will host its first Global Elegant Lifestyle Week during the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Under the theme “TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE,” the event will unite LEPAS’s first vehicle owners worldwide, partners and industry media to share experiences and explore elegant living across cultures.

As LEPAS’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) reach their first owners across global markets in 2026, each brings a distinct perspective on elegance in everyday life. The event will explore these perspectives through driving, technology, design and lifestyle.

The LEPAS L6 EV will embark on its first LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving, covering city streets, intercity highways and winding mountain roads. Global media and user representatives will experience its handling, comfort, range and intelligent technologies firsthand. Participants can also test drive the LEPAS L4, L6 and L8 in real-world settings, including demonstrations of Automated Parking Assist (APA), Remote Parking Assist (RPA) and Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), the latter available on the LEPAS L8. Rather than drawing attention to technology itself, LEPAS integrates it naturally into everyday life, making advanced features feel effortless and giving users greater freedom to explore.

In design, LEPAS’s ongoing dialogue with global users continues to shape its understanding of elegance. The event will feature the world premiere of the LEPAS Concept Car and unveil the Next-Generation Leopard Aesthetics design language, exploring everything from sculpted lines and light to future interactions between people and vehicles.

The event will also celebrate the diverse lifestyles of LEPAS’s global users. At the Global Elegance Promenade, users will share cultural stories and interactive experiences from their cities, alongside personal stories of elegant living. Through these cross-cultural exchanges, they will become “Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners,” joining LEPAS in exploring diverse expressions of elegant living.

Across cultures and ways of life, elegance takes many forms. Under the theme “TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE,” the first LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week invites users worldwide to shape new possibilities for elegant living together. More highlights will be revealed soon.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space – transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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