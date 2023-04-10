Acronis Featured on CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

This exclusive recognition is awarded to innovative data protection providers within the IT industry utilizing advanced technology

Acronis Top 100 Storage BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Acronis, to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Protection, Management, and Resilience category. This is the fourth consecutive year in which CRN has recognized Acronis as a leading IT data protection and data security vendor. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services.

The companies chosen for this year’s Storage 100 list have been selected by CRN editors for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

“At Acronis, we are proud to be recognized as a leader in the Data Protection, Management, and Resilience category,” said Alex Ruslyakov, Channel Chief at Acronis. “We are committed to driving innovation and delivering leading solutions while constantly seeking new and better ways to secure and manage data. Our mission is to provide our dedicated partners and end users with the most comprehensive, efficient, and reliable solutions to protect their data.”

The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in areas such as data protection, management, and resilience; software-defined storage, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.

“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

