With the theme ”We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper”, the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, ACDFM aimed to maintain the cooperation and commitment between ASEAN’s military in combating the threats and challenges faced in the region. The matter was stressed by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF’s Commander, Major General (Udara) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat at the opening of the ACDFM meeting yesterday morning.

Major General (Udara) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat said, practical cooperation between ASEAN militaries can create deeper understanding in addressing current and unexpected future challenges with sustainable impact to the ASEAN community.

The 18th ACDFM was held virtually at the International Convention Centre. During the meeting, the ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces and representatives adopted the ASEAN Two Year Activity Work-Plan for 2021 to 2023 and the 18th ACDFM Joint Statement. Apart from that Brunei Darussalam also initiated a working paper on the ASEAN Military Exercise, AMX. The proposed AMX by Brunei Darussalam will support ASEAN militaries to achieve the objectives of enhancing regional security, inter-operability and capacities through an integrated cooperation. During the meeting, the ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces and representatives also exchanged views on security issues of mutual concerns, aligned to the meeting’s theme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei